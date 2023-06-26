When Shruti Haasan 'was so heartbroken at twenty' and she wrote a song

Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's action thriller, 'Salaar'.

'Salaar' actress Shruti Haasan is known to be unapologetically candid on social media. She leaves no chance to share glimpses of every aspect of her life with the netizens. Most recently, the 'Srimanthudu' star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a hard-hitting number, and guess what, the diva wrote the song back when she was just 20 years old.

The stunner can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble as she plays the piano. Her outfit was tied up with some silver neckpieces, and her long tresses were left open. Her post on the photo-sharing app was accompanied by the following note, "So wrote this when I was twenty … it was one of those songs I loved but it made me feel a bit silly so I never really thought to revisit it even … over time I’ve learned to honour and respect all of my emotions and give them the space and grace they deserve ... I was so heartbroken at twenty and I felt like such a fool and let me tell you things didn’t change for a while now I’m happy to revisit this from a happy space and share one of the earliest songs I ever wrote with all of you ...“Why “was on my first ever EP but it was called “ Tamizh “ then cause the intro had a few lines of Tamizh poetry written by my daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan."

Does Shruti Haasan smoke pot?

Recently, Shruti Haasan conducted a Q&A session on social media during a shoot break. One of the fans asked her if she smokes or not, "U smoke pot rightttt?" Reacting to this, the 'Waltair Veerayya' actress shared a selfie of her face with a tattoo filter, “No, I don’t. I don’t drink either. I lead a sober life and I am so thankful for it (sic).”

Shruti Haasan's next

Now, talking about Shruti Haasan's work commitments, she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's action thriller, 'Salaar'. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the much-anticipated drama will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in significant roles. 'Salaar' will be released in the cinema halls on 28th September.