Prabhu Deva welcomes baby girl: 'I feel happy and complete'

Prabhu Deva, a prominent figure in the South film industry, has once again grabbed attention as he became a father for the fourth time at the age of 50. Welcoming a baby girl with his second wife, Himani Singh, the actor and director expressed his happiness. Confirming the news, Prabhu Deva told The Times Of India, “Yes! It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete.” Both the mother and child are reported to be in good health.

This newborn is particularly significant for Prabhu Deva as she is his first daughter. Previously, he had three sons with his ex-wife, Ramalat. However, their first child died of cancer in 2008 at the age of 13. Prabhu Deva and Ramalat were married in 1995, during the peak of his career, after falling in love while working as co-dancers.

Prabhu Deva's Personal Life

Apart from his professional achievements, Prabhu Deva often grabs headlines for his personal life. He gained significant attention for his alleged affair with actress Nayanthara after divorcing his first wife, Ramlat, in 2011. Although there were rumours of their marriage plans, they eventually parted ways. Later, Prabhu Deva found love with Mumbai physiotherapist Himani Singh, and the couple tied the knot in 2020.

Prabhu Deva’s Filmography

Prabhu Deva initially gained recognition as a dancer and choreographer. He ventured into acting with S Shankar's 1994 drama film “Kadhalan,” which turned him into an overnight sensation nationwide. He continued to deliver successful movies, including “Indhu,” “Rasaiyya,” “VIP,” “Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar,” “Kadhala Kadhala,” “Charlie Chaplin,” “Ullam Kollai Poguthe,” and “Minsara Kanavu,” spanning multiple languages and industries.

In 2005, Prabhu Deva made his directorial debut with the film “Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana.” Throughout his career, he helmed numerous movies in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, with several blockbusters to his name, including “Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana,” “Pokkiri,” “Wanted,” and “Dabangg 3,” among others.