Amber Heard sparks excitement with first social media post since defamation trial: Here’s what she said

Amber Heard opened up about her return to showbiz recently. (Credits: Instagram)

It has been a year since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's much-publicised defamation trial. Now, the Hollywood actress is slowly making her comeback to the limelight. After making her first public appearance recently, she has now made her first Instagram post since the trial. Amber Heard recently made her first public appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy. She was there to talk about her film, In the Fire. The fans were eager to see the diva as she went off the grid after losing the court case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in June 2022.

Amber Heard makes the first post since the trial

Amber Heard opened up about her return to showbiz recently. She mentioned her new movie in a post on June 30. This was her first post since the trial. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire.”

Before this, her last Instagram post was made in December 2022.

Luca Calvani, her co-star in the film commented, "Yes. There she is [sparkles emoji]."

Connor Allyn, the director of Heard's film told Deadline, "I'm so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn't change her as a person. She's still the shining light that we explained earlier and to go through something that terrible and be able to come out the other side and be whole."

Along with her first post on social media, Amber Heard further shared a couple of pictures with fans from the film festival on Instagram Stories.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp went on from April to June 2022. After heated arguments from both sides, a seven-person jury announced the verdict in Johnny Depp’s favour. Amber Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three counterclaims.

Back in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce, claiming that Johnny Depp used to physically abuse her during their marriage under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Although, Johnny Depp denied the allegations, stating that it was an attempt to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.