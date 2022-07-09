DU Recruitment 2022: Zakir Hussain college to fill 55 vacancies, details

DU Recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

Zakir Hussain Delhi college Evening, Delhi University (DU) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Professors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment 2022 online through the official site of the University colrec.uod.ac.in or through the official website of the College, zhdce.ac.in.

The last date to apply is two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news i.e., July 9. The DU Recruitment 2022 drive will fill a total of 55 posts in the organisation.

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories and Women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the University at colrec.du.ac.in or through the official website of the College.

