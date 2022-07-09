Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 39 posts, check here

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Indian Oil is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Junior Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Oil Recruitment 2022 online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the post is till July 29, 2022. This Indian Oil Recruitment drive will fill up 39 posts in the organisation.

To qualify for the Indian Oil job, candidates will have to appear for the written test that is scheduled for August 21, 2022.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Higher Secondary (Class 12) with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 26 years of age.

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test and a skill proficiency physical test that will qualify. The written test shall be of objective questions and will comprise 100 questions and the exam duration is 90 minutes.

