UP Board Result 2022 date, time: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh board class 10, 12 results date likely to be released today

UP Board result 2022 kab ayega: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare UP Board Result 2022 soon for class 10th and class 12th. The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UP Board Class 10, 12 examinations in the month of March, April. As per reports, UP Board Results 2022 to be released in June second week. However, UPMSP has not announced any official result date yet.

Once released, UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

As per the UP board’s schedule, the UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation process is expected to end by May 15. Around 52 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examinations, around 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams.

The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state. In order to curb cheating, surveillance was done in the exam centres through CCTV cameras. For this, the Board has identified 254 centres as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive'.

Steps to check UPMSP Board result 2022:

1. Go to the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link.

3. Fill in the required credentials.

4. Submit the details

5. Download the results and take a printout for future reference.