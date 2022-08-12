Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC GD Constable PET Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

SSC has released the result for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

SSC GD Constable PET Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
File photo

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2021 on August 12. Candidates can check their result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The exams were conducted from May 18, 2022 to June 9, 2022.

Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was declared by the Commission on March 25, 2022 wherein 2,85,201 candidates (Female: 31,657 and Male: 2,53,544) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET/ PST of shortlisted candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from May 18, 2022 to June 09, 2022. The candidature of one candidate bearing Roll no. 3008602233 had been cancelled by Central Region. 

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: Steps to check
Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
Then click on the result link for Constable GD
The result will appear on the screen
Search your roll number and download the result

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: DIRECT LINK

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Buying houses in Gautam Buddh Nagar gets expensive; here's why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.