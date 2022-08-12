SSC GD Constable PET Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2021 on August 12. Candidates can check their result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The exams were conducted from May 18, 2022 to June 9, 2022.

Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was declared by the Commission on March 25, 2022 wherein 2,85,201 candidates (Female: 31,657 and Male: 2,53,544) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET/ PST of shortlisted candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from May 18, 2022 to June 09, 2022. The candidature of one candidate bearing Roll no. 3008602233 had been cancelled by Central Region.

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Then click on the result link for Constable GD

The result will appear on the screen

Search your roll number and download the result

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: DIRECT LINK