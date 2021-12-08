Punjab PCS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 10 Analyst posts at ppsc.gov.in- Check direct link HERE

Punjab PCS Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has recently released a notification regarding the recruitment of 10 candidates to fill the post of Analyst in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can apply for the same by visiting the official website of PPSC, ppsc.gov.in. Candidates can also check the direct link to apply for the Analyst posts in PPSC below.

It must be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is December 25, 2021. Candidates need to submit the form online, and also submit the hard copy of the application. Check more details regarding the recruitment below.

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to fill the application form- 25 December 2021

Last date for depositing the Application Fee- 3 December, 2021

Last date to submit hard copy of application form with required documents- Not announced yet

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post- Analyst

Department- Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab

Total vacancies- 10 posts

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates applying for the post must have a Degree in Master of Science with Chemistry or Pharmacy or Biochemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Microbiology in Second Division from a recognized university or Institution.

Age limit- 18 to 37 years

PPSC Recruitment 2021: Application and selection process

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts must visit the official website of PPSC, ppsc.gov.in, and fill out the application form with all the required details and documents. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below.

Direct link to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2021

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of a written test, which will most likely be conducted in January 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of PPSC for more details.