Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: SC likely to hear postponement plea today, details inside

NEET PG 2023| Photo: PTI

Postpone NEET PG 2023 news: Amid continuing demand to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam by 2-3 months, today (February 20) is an important day for the agitating doctors as the Supreme Court (SC) is likely to hear the matter today. It is to be noted that a plea seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam has been filed in the SC.

It is to be noted that NEET PG 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023 and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) has nearly concluded the NEET 2023 application process. The edit window was opened few days ago and it will close today (February 20).

Will NEET PG 2023 exam be postponed?

On February 10, Union Health Minister Manukh Madaviya had said in Lok Sabha that NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.

The minister’s statement pprompted a group of students to approach the Telangana High Court seeking a postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam but the court refused to put any stay on the exam.

Now, a plea has been filed in the SC and it is expected that the SC would hear the matter this week.

