NEET UG 2023 Admit card expected soon: How to download, direct link, and more here

NEET UG 2023 admit card | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for NEET UG 2023 soon. Candidates who applied to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to check and download their admit cards for the medical entrance exam from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Although there is no official confirmation in this regard, the NEET UG 2023 admit card is going to be released by NTA soon, going by past trends. NEET UG 2023 will be held across the country and in 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

NEET UG Admit Card: How to download