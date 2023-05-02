Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023 Admit card expected soon: How to download, direct link, and more here

NEET UG 2023 admit card is expected to be released soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Admit card expected soon: How to download, direct link, and more here
NEET UG 2023 admit card | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for NEET UG 2023 soon. Candidates who applied to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to check and download their admit cards for the medical entrance exam from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

Although there is no official confirmation in this regard, the NEET UG 2023 admit card is going to be released by NTA soon, going by past trends. NEET UG 2023 will be held across the country and in 499 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

Read: Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students intensify online campaign, over 650 sign petition; details

NEET UG Admit Card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin
  • Download and keep for further reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.