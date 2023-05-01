Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students intensify online campaign, over 650 sign petition; details

Postpone NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 candidates are asking for a postponement in the medical entrance exam. Students are raising concerns over the lack of enough time to prepare. Aspirants have launched an online campaign on social media platforms and want the exam to be postponed.

NTA, however, has not issued any official statement in this regard as of now despite the candidate's continuous demand. In the meantime, a group of students is planning to file a fresh plea in the Bombay High Court for the referment of the exam.

“Friends 5 petitioner are ready to sign the petition we are just waiting for the @AliKaashifKhan sir for the reply once they reply we will file the petition in the Bombay High school let’s hope for the best #postponeNEETUG2023,” an aspirant wrote on Twitter.

The NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. On social media, the medical aspirants are using the hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023 to press forth their demands.

An online petition has been created by few candidates on Change.org promoting the content and over 650 candidates have already signed the petition. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre-pandemic academic schedule but postponing NEET to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the text of the petition.

The NEET UG 2023 registration concluded on April 15 after an extension. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip and the candidates can download the exam city slip from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it.

NEET candidates need to note that the NEET UG 2023 admit card is likely to be released this week. After the NEET UG 2023 admit card is issued, candidates will be notified via the website – neet.nta.nic.in.