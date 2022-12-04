NEET SS Counselling 2022 revised schedule released, round 1 seat allotment result to be declared on December 10

File photo

The counselling schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS 2022 has been revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NEET SS revised counselling schedule is available on the official webiste, mcc.nic.in.

MCC will open the choice-filling window for NEET SS 2022 counselling soon. The round 1 counselling registration was conducted between November 22 and November 28.

According to the revised NEET SS Schedule, the registration facility will be available till December 7 the payment window will remain open till 3 pm on December 7. Candidates can fill in choices from December 5 to 7 and choice locking will be done from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on December 7.

NEET SS Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on December 10 and the reporting is scheduled to be held from December 11.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule

NEET SS Registration: November 22 up to 12 PM on December 7, 2022.

Payment facility: Up to 3 PM on December 7, 2022 as per server-time.

Choice filling: December 5 till 11:55 PM of December 7, 2022

Choice locking: December 7, 2022 4PM to 11:55 PM

Processing of seat allotment: December 8 to 9, 2022

Result: December 10, 2022

Reporting to college and institutions: December 11 to 16, 2022