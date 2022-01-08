Search icon
NCERT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 posts at ncert.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

NCERT is inviting applications for 54 Sr Consultant, Consultant and various posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is inviting applications for 54 Sr Consultant, Consultant and Various Vacancy. The last date to apply is January 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Various Vacancy 2022 Details      

Post: Senior Consultant (Academic)        

No. of Vacancy: 06          

Pay Scale: 60,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Consultant (Academic)      

No. of Vacancy: 29          

Pay Scale: 45,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Project Associate/Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate     

No. of Vacancy: 05          

Pay Scale: 30,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Junior Project Fellow         

No. of Vacancy: 12          

Pay Scale: 23,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Office Assistant    

No. of Vacancy: 01          

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Accountant            

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Consultant (Academic): Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and five years of experience.

Consultant (Academic): Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and two years of experience.

PA/SA/SRA: Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from recognized university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade and two years of experience

Junior Project Fellow: Candidate must have a Post-Graduation Degree from a recognised university/Institute with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Office Assistant: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and have two years of experience.

Accountant: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline and have two years of experience.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website ncert.nic.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on an online interview.

Last date for online application submission: January 15, 2022

Notification: ncert.nic.in 

