National Creators Award: Meet Naman Deshmukh, Tech Plus Gadgets founder, awarded Best Creator in Education by PM Modi

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today. The award has witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations, and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

In the Best Creator in the Education category, Naman Deshmukh received the award from PM Modi. Naman Deshmukh is the founder of Tech Plus Gadgets. Naman has 3 million followers on Instagram and over 4 lakh subscribers on Instagram. 

Naman Deshmukh's tech journey began in 2017 when he was studying computer science and started making YouTube videos. He is popular for his ability to break down complicated topics into simple, understandable language. With growing popularity, Naman decided to quit his job and pursue content creation as a full-time work. 

26-year-old Naman Deshmukh started 'The Growth Plus', a course to help individuals increase their social media presence. He has also partnered with brands like Reliance, Amazon, Xiaomi, Windows, Samsung, and Mahindra, and is collaborating with Samsung and Microsoft.

The awards were provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator Award. The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator. 

