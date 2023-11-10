Meet Narayana Murthy’s IIT graduate biz partner, founded Rs 5,66,000 crore firm, half of his wealth donated…

After graduating from IIT, Nandan Nilekani landed a job at Patni Computer Systems in 1978 where he was interviewed by Narayana Murthy.

IIT Bombay has given us a bunch of entrepreneurs and leaders that are now at top positions at a few of the biggest companies in the world. Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, ex-ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal are few of the names that made it big after graduating from IIT Bombay. One such IIT alumni who made it big and founded one of India’s top tech companies is Nandan Nilekani. Born in Bangalore, Nilekani is co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys, which currently has a market cap of more than Rs 5,66,000 crore. Nilekani held various posts at Infosys including managing director, president, and chief operating officer before he was named the CEO of Infosys in March 2002. All the success that he got can be credited to the one key decision that he took along with his partners.

After graduating from IIT, Nandan Nilekani landed a job at Patni Computer Systems in 1978 where he was interviewed by Narayana Murthy. After working with Murthy at that firm for around 3 years, Nilekani and his other partners including Narayana Murthy left the organisation to start a company of their own. After working at various positions in the company, Nilekani got the chance to lead Infosys from 2002 to 2007. Under his leadership, the company’s topline grew sixfold to $3 billion and he also received Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.

Nilekani is also a serial investor with stake in 12 start-ups including ShopX, Juggernaut, Mubble Networks, Fortigo, P2SME, RailYatri, Tracxn, and others. He and his wife Rohini have decided to donate half of their wealth to the Giving Pledge, which is a movement organized by Bill Gates.

In 2009, Nilekani was invited by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to serve as the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India. After some time in the cabinet, Nandan Nilekani introduced the Aadhar card to the world. Currently more than 1 billion citizens of India are relying on Nilekani’s creation as their primary identification certificate.