Education

JEE main 2024 session 2: Exam dates revised again, check new schedule here

JEE Main 2024 exam dates: Earlier, the exams were scheduled between April 4 and 15.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 exam dates for session 2. According to the notice, candidates who have enrolled for JEE Main 2024 can download the exam schedule from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2024 session 2 will now be conducted from April 4 to 12. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 4 to April 15.

Paper 2 will be held on April 12. For paper 1, the exam will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be from 9 to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. For Paper 2, the exam will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the advanced city intimation slips have been released by NTA for all students. The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card will be released later. “This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 shall be issued later,” the official notice stated.

