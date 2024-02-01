IIMC granted deemed-to-be university status under distinct category, empowered to award degrees

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for Journalism and Mass Communication, has been granted the status of a deemed university, empowering it to award degrees including doctorates, an official statement said. According to the statement, the Ministry of Education, on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), declared that IIMC has the status of a deemed university under a distinct category.

"On the advice of the UGC, the Ministry of Education, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, hereby declares Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi alongwith its five regional campuses at Jammu (J-K), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizwal (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala) and Dhenkanal (Odisha) as an Institution deemed to be a University under distinct category," the statement said. Taking to X, IIMC extended its gratitude to the Ministry of Education for declaring it a deemed-to-be university. "A big thanks to the Ministry of Education for declaring IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centres as a deemed to be university. IIMC is committed to giving its best to promote education, training, and research in mass communication," it posted on X