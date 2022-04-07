CUET exam 2022: Application process begins, official website goes LIVE – Check direct link, how to apply

CUET (UG) exam 2022: The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities is now underway. The official website for CUET (UG) 2022 is live now. Students can go to the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and fill in their applications.

The CUET application process was scheduled to begin today and will continue till May 6, as per the NTA official notice. The NTA has said that aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for undergraduate programmes admission to desired Central Universities.

Details regarding which undergraduate programmes are being offered by which Central universities will be available on their respective web portals for aspirants to check out.

“The aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes,” NTA’s notice had said.

Important details about the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET-UG)

The CUET (UG) entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and carry negative marking scheme. The questions will be based on NCERT textbooks.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will include Section I (languages), 2 chosen domain subjects and general test. Other four domain subjects and an additional language test, if opted for, will be tested in the second shift.

The CUET-UG exam will be conducted in the following languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, English.

CUET 2022: Steps to register for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘register’ link from the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details as required to register.

Step 4: Login, fill up the CUET-UG application form.

Step 5: Scan and upload documents required.

Step 6: Make payment for the application fees

Step 7: Submit your application form

CUET (UG 2022: Direct link - cuet.samarth.ac.in