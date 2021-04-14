CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 postponed: When will government announce new dates? Read here

In a significant development which will directly affect lakhs of students across the country, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Wednesday cancelled CBSE class 10 exams 2021 and postponed the CBSE class 19 exams 2021.

The government said that the the result of CBSE class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of an internal assessment which will be devised by the CBSE. The government said in a statememt that if a candidate is not satisfied with that evaluation, the CBSE will then give the candidate an opportunity to sit in an exam, if and when exams are held.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the fresh dates of CBSE Class 12 exams, which were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, will be announced after June 1, following a review of the Covid-19 situation. The Education Ministry said that the students will get a notice of at least 15 days before the start of the examinations so that there is no inconvenience to the students.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pakhriyal Nishank and other senior officials.

Earlier several leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had urged the Central government to cancel the CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases.