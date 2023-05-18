Search icon
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result Today: Check Odisha board Matric result official time and how to download marksheet online

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

BSE Odisha 10th Board Result Today: Check Odisha board Matric result official time and how to download marksheet online
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Board of Secondary Education Odisha to release the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 today. As per BSE Odisha, Class 10th or Matric or HSC results 2023 result will be declared today (May 18). BSE President Ramashis Hazra has announced to declare Odisha Matric result on May 18, at 10 am.

Once declared, Odisha HSC, Matric results 2023 will be available on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to orrisaresults.nic.in.
  • Check BSE Odisha HSC result 2023.
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and the text/numbers from the displayed image and login.
  • Check your result.
  • Download/take printout of the result page for future uses.

