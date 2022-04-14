Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2022: BSEB releases hall ticket for Compartment exams on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Bihar Board Inter 2022 on April 13, 2022 for the upcoming Compartmental-cum-Special exams. Candidates can download BSEB 12th admit cards for compartment exams through the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notice, BSEB Bihar Board class 12 practical exams are scheduled to be held from April 18 to 20, 2022. Whereas, Bihar Board Inter (theory) compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022. Also Read: UPSC IES/ISS Notification 2022: Registration link active, check eligibility, selection process and how to apply

BSEB compartment Class 12 exam to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will start at 1.45 pm till 5 pm.

BSEB, Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022: How to download Compartmental hall tickets