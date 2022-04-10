Search icon
UPSC IES/ISS Notification 2022: Registration link active, check eligibility, selection process and how to apply

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 through the official website upsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

UPSC IES/ISS Notification 2022: Registration link active, check eligibility, selection process and how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2022. The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2022 Details

Exam: Indian Economic Service Examination (IES) 2022  

No. of Vacancy: 24

Exam: Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

No. of Vacancy: 29

UPSC IES Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Econometrics from a Recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

UPSC ISS Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised University.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 200/-            

For SC/ST/Female/PWD: No fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC IES Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: April 05, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 26, 2022 till 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: April 25, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: April 26, 2022

UPSC IES 2021 Exam Date: June 24, 2022

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam and Interview

