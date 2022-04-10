UPSC IES/ISS Notification 2022: Registration link active, check eligibility, selection process and how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2022. The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2022 Details

Exam: Indian Economic Service Examination (IES) 2022

No. of Vacancy: 24

Exam: Indian Statistical Service (ISS)

No. of Vacancy: 29

UPSC IES Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Econometrics from a Recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

UPSC ISS Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised University.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 200/-

For SC/ST/Female/PWD: No fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC IES Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: April 05, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 26, 2022 till 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: April 25, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: April 26, 2022

UPSC IES 2021 Exam Date: June 24, 2022

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam and Interview