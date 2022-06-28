Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Few days left to apply for Indian Air Force Agniveerayu posts, know eligibility, last date

File photo

Agnipath Scheme Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force has inviting applications for Agnipath Scheme. Agnipath Scheme Recruitment process going to conclude soon. Interested candidates can apply for Agniveerayu posts can apply through agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to register is July 5, 2022. India Air Force invites applications from unmarried Male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for the selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 under Agnipath Scheme.

Also, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 94,281 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within four days of the registration process getting underway on Friday.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties have been demanding its rollback.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years of Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Examination Fee: The examination fee of Rs.250/- is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through the payment gateway. The examination fee can also be paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.

How to apply: Online registration for the Selection Test will be available from June 24, 2022 (1000h) on agnipathvayu.cdac.in and will close on July 05 2022 (1700h). Detailed instructions on how to register/

fill-up application forms are available on the webportal.

Enrolment list: List of candidates finally called for enrolment in Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 will be published on December 11, 2022. E-Call letter only shall be sent to candidates, including standby candidates, called for enrolment on their Registered e-mail IDs

Notification: indianairforce.nic.in