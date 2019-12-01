Nirbhaya case: Delhi govt recommends rejection of one convict's mercy plea

The Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government on Sunday recommended the rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had quashed convict Vinay Sharma's appeal and upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the case.

In a letter written to the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, the government said that it strongly recommends rejection of the mercy plea of Vinay Sharma - one of the Nirbhaya rape case convicts.

"It is the fittest case to reject the mercy petition, keeping in view the heinous and gravest crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant," the letter read.

Delhi's Home Minister, Satyendar Jain also noted that "this is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in the mercy petition and is strongly recommended for rejection."

The plea will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after consideration by the L-G.

Last week, Delhi's Patiala House Court allowed the transfer of the Nirbhaya rape case to another court. The case will now be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora on November 28.

Last year, Nirbhaya's parents had approached the court to expedite the process to hang all four convicts in the case. The matter was adjourned multiple times as the judges were transferred.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic, was brutally gang-raped on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus by six people in Delhi. The shocking incident left the nation stunned and forced the government to tighten the rape laws.

The four rapists were given death sentence by the trial court, which was later upheld by the High court and the Supreme Court.