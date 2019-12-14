Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka area, 21 fire tenders rush to spot

A massive fire broke out on Saturday morning at a godown in Mundka area of Delhi, news agency ANI reported. 21 fire tenders have been rushed to spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

An official from the fire department who is present at the spot informed that the incident was reported at 5 AM, adding that it'll take some time to control the fire.

The incident comes a few days after 43 people were killed when a building in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area was engulfed in fire.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.