Delhi Elections 2020: EC imposes 48-hour ban on Kapil Mishra's campaigning for 'Ind vs Pak' remark

Headlines

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

Top 10 worst traffic cities in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

In first address from new Parliament, PM Modi Describes Parliament Building As "Temple Of Democracy"

Shubman Gill's Dismissal: Why on-field umpires did not give a soft signal at Gill's dismissal?

Ram Janmabhoomi’s top body to write letter to PM Modi to invite him to Ayodhya

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homeeducation

education

Delhi Elections 2020: EC imposes 48-hour ban on Kapil Mishra's campaigning for 'Ind vs Pak' remark

On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2020, 05:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Acting against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his 'India vs Pak contest on Feb 8' tweet, the Election Commission has banned Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours starting from 5 pm on Saturday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi police on Friday registered an FIR against Mishra for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'. The FIR was filed on the direction of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Meanwhile, Twitter has removed the tweet on EC's request. The poll panel also sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral officer regarding the same.

On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

Mishra is the BJP candidate for the upcoming assembly polls from the Model Town constituency. It is to be noted that Mishra is a former AAP member who joined the BJP last year. On Wednesday, AAP wrote a letter to the EC demanding cancellation of his nomination.

He has given various controversial statements earlier, the most recent one being a tweet alluding to the Anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh as motivated by Pakistan. Mishra had said that several "small Pakistans" are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. A number of small Pakistan are being created in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi," he had tweeted.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

 

      

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

Teammate of Tendulkar, Sidhu, Ravi Shastri, co-star of Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan; identify this cricketer

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

Kerala boy dies due to 'brain eating amoeba'; all you need to know about this rare disease

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE