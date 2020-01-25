Delhi Elections 2020: EC imposes 48-hour ban on Kapil Mishra's campaigning for 'Ind vs Pak' remark

On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

Acting against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his 'India vs Pak contest on Feb 8' tweet, the Election Commission has banned Mishra from campaigning for 48 hours starting from 5 pm on Saturday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi police on Friday registered an FIR against Mishra for his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'. The FIR was filed on the direction of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer at the Model Town Police Station under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Meanwhile, Twitter has removed the tweet on EC's request. The poll panel also sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral officer regarding the same.

On January 23, Mishra had tweeted, "India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8."

Mishra is the BJP candidate for the upcoming assembly polls from the Model Town constituency. It is to be noted that Mishra is a former AAP member who joined the BJP last year. On Wednesday, AAP wrote a letter to the EC demanding cancellation of his nomination.

He has given various controversial statements earlier, the most recent one being a tweet alluding to the Anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh as motivated by Pakistan. Mishra had said that several "small Pakistans" are being created in certain pockets of Delhi which includes Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok.

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. A number of small Pakistan are being created in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi," he had tweeted.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.