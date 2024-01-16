Weather update: Thick fog blankets Delhi amid cold wave; several flights cancelled, trains delayed

As per the India Meteorological Department, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST today, the 16th January."

Coldwave persisted in Delhi with a dense blanket covering the national capital on Tuesday. As visibility dropped, around 30 departing flights from Delhi faced delays, and 17 were canceled, according to airport sources quoted by news agency ANI. Additionally, nearly 30 trains arriving in Delhi were reported to be running behind schedule.

The weather department's morning bulletin on Monday had forecast dense to very dense fog continuing until Tuesday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab. Furthermore, cold to severe cold conditions were anticipated across North India until Tuesday.

30 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 16th January. pic.twitter.com/v9g14OlFwR — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

On January 15, the coldest morning of the winter was recorded as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.3°C at Safdarjung, the official weather observatory of the national capital. Meanwhile, at Lodhi Road, another weather monitoring station in Delhi, the minimum temperature was noted at 3.1°C.