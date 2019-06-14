World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Host England will face West Indies at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on 14 June.

The English have won two and lost one in their opening three games while the Caribbean have won one and lost one and one match had no result.

If rain gods permit, then the two will be looking for a win with England currently on the fourth position and the Windies on the sixth spot.

Squads:

England (ENG): Eoin Morgan (C), Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.

West Indies (WI): Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

ENG vs WI Probable Playing 11:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(WK), Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(C), Carlos Brathwaithe, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match being played?

The World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match will be played on June 14, 2019, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match begin?

The World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.