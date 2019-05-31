Headlines

WI vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2019: West Indies defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets - as it happened

West Indies defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets and chased down a total of 105 within 14 overs in the ICC World Cup 2019 second game day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 08:30 PM IST

Oshane Thomas-led pace attack swept Pakistan away for a dismal 105 on Friday as West Indies wrapped up a seven-wicket victory in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge.
Chris Gayle, set to retire at the end of the tournament, then led the West Indies reply with 50 off 34 balls as the two-times champions reached 108-3 off just 13.4 overs.

Pakistan's 105 vs WI was their second-lowest scoreline in the Cricket World Cup history, the 5th lowest score by any team against West Indies in the CWC and the lowest World Cup total at Trent Bridge. 

West Indies vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Scorecard

Here's how it all happened:

WEST INDIES 108/3 in 13.4 overs

PAKISTAN 105/10 in 21.4 overs

Here are the highlights of the match:

18:26 IST

Its all over at the Trent Bridge as Windies ease to victory. 

18:23 IST

100 up for West Indies as they look set to win this tie. 

18:21 IST

Hetmyer and Pooran have somewhat calmed WI's ship as they need just 10 runs to win. 

18:17 IST

DROPPED! Hetmyer dropped by Imam-ul-Haq at 0. 

18:13 IST

OUT! Just moments after securing his half-century against Pakistan, Gayle departs in an attempt to hit another six. 

18:06 IST

Half-Century! Chris Gayle secures his well deserved 50 off 33 deliveries.

18:06 IST

Chris Gayle now close to completing his half-century after playing some brilliant strokes on the way against Pakistan. 

17:53 IST

OUT! Darren Bravo departs for a duck against Pakistan. 

17:44 IST

OUT! Pakistan makes an early breakthrough as S.Hope departs after scoring just 11 off 17 balls. 

17:42 IST

17:21 IST

West Indies are out for the chance now as C.Gayle and S.Hope take their positions. 

16:47 IST

It's all over for the PAK batsmen at Trent Bridge as they got absolutely outplayed by the WI bowlers. Managing to put up only 105 runs on the board. 

16:47 IST

100 up for Pakistan after 21 overs thanks to some good hitting from Wahab Riaz. 

16:39 IST

IS THIS A JOKE? Thomas picks up WI's 9th wicket of the day against Pakistan as they all are going down in a pile. Hafeez walks scoring 16 runs of 24.

16:25 IST

OUT! We can't keep up. Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali both dismissed within minutes. To quote Navjot Singh Sidhu, " wickets are falling, reminds me of the cycle stand at Rajendra Talkies in Patiala...one falls and everything else falls!"

16:25 IST

ANOTHER ONE! Just moments after Safaraz departs, Imad also gets his marching orders after Gayle takes an easy catch. 

16:21 IST

OUT! Pakistan in big trouble with half of their team dismissed by the Windies pace bowling. Captain Sarfaraz now departs after scoring just 8 runs for his side. 

16:02 IST

OUT! Oshane Thomas now picks up Babar's wicket, sending the batsman back scoring 22 runs off 33. Wicket Keeper Hope with a brilliant flying catch behind the wickets. 

15:55 IST

50 up for Pakistan after 11 overs as both Babar and captain Sarfaraz look to build some partnership. 

15:46 IST

OUT! Russell at it again, picking up his second wicket on the day. This time he sends Haris Sohail back to the pavilion and completes a maiden over. 

15:33 IST

OUT! Another wicket down for Pakistan as Russell dismisses Fakhar Zaman for 22 off 16 balls. 

15:15 IST

OUT! Imam departs for Pakistan after scoring 2 runs off 11 deliveries. 

15:06 IST 

Both teams are in the middle with Imam and Fakhar Zaman ready to take strike for England. Cottrell to bowl the first over.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Toss

Jason Holder, Windies captain said, "We will field first. I don't think conditions are going to change much. Hopefully, we will get some movement and we will get some early wickets. We had a good camp and two decent warm-up matches. Evin Lewis is not fit and Shannon Gabriel is also not fit. We've left out Fabian Allen and Kemar Roach. I think we are getting better and better each time we are going out in the field."

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, "We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions. I doesn't matter, if we survive the first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form. We announced our twelve yesterday so out of that Asif Ali is not playing. We have experience in our bowling line-up and I have confidence in my bowlers."

West Indies vs Pakistan: Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

