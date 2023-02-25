Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Old video of Virat Kohli dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava sets internet on fire

In the viral video, former India skipper Virat Kohli can be seen dancing to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise wearing a black kurta.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Watch: Old video of Virat Kohli dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava sets internet on fire
Virat Kohli dances at a wedding

An old video of former India captain Virat Kohli dancing to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's superhit song Oo Antava from Pushpa has gone viral on the social media.

The video of Kohli dancing to the song is from cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wedding bash. It is to be noted that Maxwell plays for IPL franchisee Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kohli also plays for the same side. Kohli had attended the wedding bash with wife Anushka Sharma.

In the video, the star India batter can be seen dancing to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise wearing a black kurta. Some other cricketers can also be seen dancing with Kohli. It may be recalled that Australian all-rounder Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Ramani got married few days before the last season of the IPL.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017and the couple became the proud parents of a baby girl in January 2021. Kohli and Anushka are yet to share an official photo of their daughter Vamika on social media

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.