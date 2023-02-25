Watch: Old video of Virat Kohli dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava sets internet on fire

Virat Kohli dances at a wedding

An old video of former India captain Virat Kohli dancing to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's superhit song Oo Antava from Pushpa has gone viral on the social media.

The video of Kohli dancing to the song is from cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wedding bash. It is to be noted that Maxwell plays for IPL franchisee Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kohli also plays for the same side. Kohli had attended the wedding bash with wife Anushka Sharma.

In the video, the star India batter can be seen dancing to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise wearing a black kurta. Some other cricketers can also be seen dancing with Kohli. It may be recalled that Australian all-rounder Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Ramani got married few days before the last season of the IPL.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017and the couple became the proud parents of a baby girl in January 2021. Kohli and Anushka are yet to share an official photo of their daughter Vamika on social media