Virat Kohli opens up about his 2-month break with Anushka Sharma, says...

Virat Kohli, following his impressive innings of 77 runs against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, opened up about his two-month break with Anushka Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2024 by defeating Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli played a crucial role in the win, smashing 77 runs off just 49 balls despite the challenging pitch conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 25. Kohli's exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

In a candid moment during the post-match presentation, Kohli opened up about his two-month-long personal break for the first time. He revealed that he had spent quality time with his family in England during this period, where he wasn't constantly recognized by the media and fans.

'We were not in the country. Just to feel normal for two months. We were in a place where people were not recognising us, it was a surreal experience. Couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It's an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognised,' Kohli said at the post- match presentation ceremony.

Returning to India just before the IPL 2024, Kohli participated in RCB's Unbox event on March 19 and resumed training with the team. Although he appeared rusty in his first match against Chennai Super Kings, scoring 21 runs off 20 balls, Kohli bounced back strongly against Punjab Kings.

Luck was on Kohli's side as he was dropped for 0 in the first over of RCB's innings. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan acknowledged that dropping Kohli's catch proved costly for his team. Dhawan admitted that Kohli's innings of 70-plus runs shifted the momentum in RCB's favor, leading to Punjab's defeat. Ultimately, RCB emerged victorious by 4 wickets, with Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik contributing significantly to chase down the target of 177 runs with 4 balls remaining.