Cricket

Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TDR vs ISM today in Taipei T10 League 2020

TDR vs ISM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers Dream11 Team Player List, TDR Dream11 Team Player List, ISM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 22, 2020, 11:53 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers - Taipei T10 League 2020

TDR vs ISM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers in Momentum One-Day Cup match today, May 18.


Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers (TDR vs ISM) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Vinit Chattrani

Batsmen – Mohit Gour, Rajesh Mehta (VC), Dirvesh Jain, Johan Koekemoer

Allrounders – Jeff Black, Shane Ferriera (C), Devang Shah

Bowlers – Thomas Nel, Shrey Doshi, Neel Bhimani


TDR vs ISM My Dream11 Team 

Vinit Chattrani, Mohit Gour, Rajesh Mehta (VC), Dirvesh Jain, Johan Koekemoer, Jeff Black, Shane Ferriera (C), Devang Shah, Thomas Nel, Shrey Doshi, Neel Bhimani


TDR vs ISM Probable Playing11

Taiwan Daredevils: Shane Ferriera, Jeff Black, George Klopper, Hein Nothnagle, John Koekemoer (WK), Charl Tou, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Herman Snyman, Rob Schulenburg.

ICCT Smashers: Rajesh Mehta, Devang Shah, Vinit Chattrani (WK), Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya, Manoj Ladha, Nirav Shah, Shrey Doshi, Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Neel Bhimani.


Check Dream11 Prediction / TDR Dream11 Team / Taiwan Daredevils Dream11 Team / ISM Dream11 Team / ICCT Smashers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

