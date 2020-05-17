Taiwan Daredevils vs ICCT Smashers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TDR vs ISM today in Taipei T10 League 2020

Cricket
Wicketkeeper – Vinit Chattrani
Batsmen – Mohit Gour, Rajesh Mehta (VC), Dirvesh Jain, Johan Koekemoer
Allrounders – Jeff Black, Shane Ferriera (C), Devang Shah
Bowlers – Thomas Nel, Shrey Doshi, Neel Bhimani
Taiwan Daredevils: Shane Ferriera, Jeff Black, George Klopper, Hein Nothnagle, John Koekemoer (WK), Charl Tou, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Herman Snyman, Rob Schulenburg.
ICCT Smashers: Rajesh Mehta, Devang Shah, Vinit Chattrani (WK), Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya, Manoj Ladha, Nirav Shah, Shrey Doshi, Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Neel Bhimani.
