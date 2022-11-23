Suryakumar Yadav achieves second-best rating points in ICC T20I rankings by an Indian, trails Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav retains his place atop ICC's T20I rankings

Team India's middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav retained his lead atop the latest released ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. Suryakumar remains number 1 and has equalled his career-best rating points, while he is just two points below Virat Kohli's record of 897 rating points which is the highest ever by an Indian player.

Unfortunately, he won't be able to equal Kohli's feat any time soon, or go past that, because India will not play any more T20I matches in the year 2022. The third T20I against New Zealand was the final match in the shortest format this year.

The 32-year-old had smashed a century against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I, thus prompting his rise in the ratings, but he was dismissed for a paltry 13 runs in the subsequent game.

Suryakumar has gained 31 rating points from the series and his 890 points keep him 54 ahead of Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, who is placed second.

On the other hand, Hardik, who led India in the series against New Zealand, reached joint-50th among batters courtesy of his unbeaten 30 in the final match.

In the bowlers' chart, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has climbed two places to 11th, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moving up a place to 21st. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped eight places to 40th.

The talismanic Virat Kohli has climbed up to the sixth spot in the ODI rankings while skipper Rohit Sharma continued his stay at number eight.

The injured Jasprit Bumrah, who is 11th, is the top-ranked Indian in the bowlers' list.

With inputs from PTI