‘Relaxing under blue SKY’: Babar Azam gets brutally trolled as new Twitter post backfires

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam found himself at the receiving end of some hilarious trolling after his caption for a new pic on Twitter backfired. The elegant opening batter posted a photograph wearing sunglasses standing under the sky.

“Relaxing under the blue sky,” Azam captioned the post. However, he did not foresee what was to come next. Fans took the cue from ‘sky’, and were quick to remind Azam that he is indeed under ‘SKY’ or Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 batter rankings. Attaching screenshots of Yadav being above Azam and his Pakistan opening partner Mohammad Rizwan.

“SKY is already above bro…. In the rankings…..,” wrote one Twitter user. Users tagged the batter ranking list and stats with witty posts, giving Azam some “context”. Some users posted pics of Suryakumar Yadav in action, telling Azam that he was correct.

Suryakumar Yadav finished a phenomenal calendar year in T20 cricket with 1151 runs from just 611 balls in 30 innings with an average of 47.95 and strike rate of 185.71. He scored two centuries and nine fifties in 2022. Yadav is currently the number one ranked T20I batter in the world. He was also one of the standout performers at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022.

On the other hand, Babar Azam had a less stellar year than 2021, scoring 735 runs on 596 balls in 26 with an average of 31.95 and strike rate of 123.32. He scored five fifties and one ton in 2022.

