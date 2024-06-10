Twitter
India

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

Security forces have also launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police
An NIA team has reached Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and is coordinating with local police probing into the terror attack on a passenger bus that left nine people dead and several injured, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, security forces have also launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached Reasi and is coordinating with the local police probing into the attack, the officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Officials said nine people, including a two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, died in the attack.

They added that 41 people aged between three and 50 were injured in the ambush. Of them, 10 suffered gunshot injuries.

