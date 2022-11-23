India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI shifted from Dhaka to Chittagong amid political protests

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI shifted to Chittagong

After India's tour of New Zealand ends, the Men in Blue will travel to Bangladesh, although the Bangladesh cricket board have slightly altered their plans, changing the venue of the third ODI due to political reasons.

The BCB has moved the third ODI between India and New Zealand from Dhaka to Chittagong, amid the threat of a political protest from the country's opposition party. Thus amidst the political turmoil, travel in the capital city could be affected, hence the change in venue.

For the first time since 2015, the Men in Blue will tour Bangladesh and will arrive in the nation next week. Before that, they have to play 3 ODIs against New Zealand.

Then they will face off against Shakib Al Hasan's men in an ODI series beginning on December 4, with all three matches of the series originally scheduled to be played in Dhaka.

However, there will be a rally hosted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), meaning that there could be some logistic issues, and to avoid the same, the third ODI will be shifted to the coastal city of Chittagong.

The BNP has been trying hard to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by staging protests.

Chittagong was originally scheduled to host one Test. We felt there should be an ODI at the venue too," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP on Wednesday.

While he didn't confirm the change in venue because of the protest, the local newspaper New Age stated that the board had taken the decision, quoting an unnamed official.

India and Bangladesh will also play two Test matches after the ODI series between 14 December to 26 December.