Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI shifted from Dhaka to Chittagong amid political protests

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh has been shifted to Chittagong amid the threat of protest from the opposition party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI shifted from Dhaka to Chittagong amid political protests
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI shifted to Chittagong

After India's tour of New Zealand ends, the Men in Blue will travel to Bangladesh, although the Bangladesh cricket board have slightly altered their plans, changing the venue of the third ODI due to political reasons. 

The BCB has moved the third ODI between India and New Zealand from Dhaka to Chittagong, amid the threat of a political protest from the country's opposition party. Thus amidst the political turmoil, travel in the capital city could be affected, hence the change in venue. 

For the first time since 2015, the Men in Blue will tour Bangladesh and will arrive in the nation next week. Before that, they have to play 3 ODIs against New Zealand.

READ| Unmukt Chand to become first Indian player to feature in Bangladesh Premier League

Then they will face off against Shakib Al Hasan's men in an ODI series beginning on December 4, with all three matches of the series originally scheduled to be played in Dhaka. 

However, there will be a rally hosted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), meaning that there could be some logistic issues, and to avoid the same, the third ODI will be shifted to the coastal city of Chittagong. 

The BNP has been trying hard to force Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by staging protests. 

READ| ‘Relaxing under blue SKY’: Babar Azam gets brutally trolled as new Twitter post backfires

Chittagong was originally scheduled to host one Test. We felt there should be an ODI at the venue too," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP on Wednesday.

While he didn't confirm the change in venue because of the protest, the local newspaper New Age stated that the board had taken the decision, quoting an unnamed official. 

India and Bangladesh will also play two Test matches after the ODI series between 14 December to 26 December. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.