Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

Actress Noor Malabika Das has died of alleged suicide in Mumbai. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm

Actress and former air hostess Noor Malabika Das has been found dead at her home in Mumbai, a report has quoted police officials as saying. Noor, best known for her appearance in Kajol-starrer web series The Trial, was found dead at her home on June 6 as per reports. Police have initially ruled her death a suicide with investigations still underway.

A Mid-Day report quoted police sources as saying that the incident came to light last week when Noor’s neighbours in her apartment complex in Lokhandwala reported a foul smell and informed the Oshiwara Police. The police broke the door to enter and found Noor’s body in a decomposed state, hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.

The report states that after a panchnama, the police tried to contact her family but nobody came forward to claim the body. Following this, her last rites were conducted on Sunday. “We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. Investigation is underway,” an officer was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Noor, 37, hailed from Assam, and had worked as lead in a number of web series in Hindi, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman Upaya, and Charamsukh. She had a minor role in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial, starring Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta. A close friend of Noor, actor Aloknath Pathak, told Mid-Day, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent.”

