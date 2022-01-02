Rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma? Chief selector Chetan Sharma makes BIG claim

Team India's chief selector Chetan Sharma finally broke silence over reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, asserting that there is no rift between Kohli and Rohit. It is to be noted that several reports had surfaced recently claiming that things are not well between Kohli and Rohit since the former was removed as ODI captain and replaced by Rohit.

Addressing a virtual press conference to announce India’s ODI squad for South Africa, Chetan Sharma said, “But about what? Things are absolutely fine. That’s why I was saying don’t go by speculations. We’re all cricketers first and selectors later. There is nothing between them.”

“Sometimes I read reports about them and laugh. I’m telling you there is such good planning between them about the future. Things are fantastic. If you were in my place, you would have enjoyed watching how these guys are working together as a team and family and a unit. It’s really saddening when people make up things like that. So please, leave controversies behind in 2021. Let’s talk about how to make them the best team,” he added.

Referring to the the decision to let Kohli know about ODI captaincy before the Test meeting, Chetan Sharma said that he took this decision in order to give Kohli and Rohit to process the decision.

“We wanted to announce it then because we don’t want to disturb them in the middle of the [Test] series [in South Africa]. We gave time to Virat and Rohit [Sharma] to process it and get it into their systems,” Chetan said.