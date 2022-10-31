Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being snubbed from India's squads for New Zealand, Bangladesh tours

Source: Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Prithvi Shaw has reacted after being snubbed from India's squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and New Zealand. BCCI on Monday named four different squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand from 18-30 November, followed by the tour of Bangladesh from 4-26 December.

Despite senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being rested for the New Zealand tour, Shaw was snubbed from India's squad, and the former U19 World Cup-winning captain has reacted by posting an anonymous message on Instagram, consisting of a picture of Sai Baba.

"Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA," wrote Shaw on a picture of Sai Baba, along with a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was quizzed about Shaw's exclusion in the press conference held to announce India's squad for the upcoming tours.

"Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon," said Sharma.