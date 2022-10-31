Search icon
Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being snubbed from India's squads for New Zealand, Bangladesh tours

Prithvi Shaw has reacted after being snubbed from India's squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being snubbed from India's squads for New Zealand, Bangladesh tours
Source: Prithvi Shaw Instagram

Prithvi Shaw has reacted after being snubbed from India's squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and New Zealand. BCCI on Monday named four different squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand from 18-30 November, followed by the tour of Bangladesh from 4-26 December. 

Despite senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being rested for the New Zealand tour, Shaw was snubbed from India's squad, and the former U19 World Cup-winning captain has reacted by posting an anonymous message on Instagram, consisting of a picture of Sai Baba. 

"Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA," wrote Shaw on a picture of Sai Baba, along with a folded hands emoji. 

READ| Chetan Sharma provides HUGE update on Jasprit Bumrah's return and Prithvi Shaw's exclusion

shaw

Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was quizzed about Shaw's exclusion in the press conference held to announce India's squad for the upcoming tours. 

"Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon," said Sharma. 

