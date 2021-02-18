Search icon
IPL Auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 crores

Shahrukh Khan played a key role in Tamil Nadu's recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2021, 05:23 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu's explosive batsman Shahrukh Khan went on a bidding war but was finally purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 5.25 crores in the ongoing IPL 2021 auction.

The 25-year-old batsman played a key role in his team's recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph. His 19-ball 40 in the tournament's semi-final helped eliminated Himachal Pradesh, who at one stage were hoping to clinch the game. 

Interestingly, the TN's domestic stalwart was ignored at the last year's auction and Shahrukh had said that he had a hard time dealing with it. IPL Auction 2021 Live

"I was a bit disappointed last year but I overcame it really well. I think it will eventually happen and I can't be giving too much importance to that," he said.

The IPL 2021 will see 298 players go under the hammer at the auction for the 2021 season in Chennai. The eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings,  Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be going on war off-field.

The IPL had announced that 1,114 players had registered initially and the eight franchises submitted their shortlisted players. The final list consisted of 292 players, out of which 164 are Indian, 125 overseas and 3 players from Associated nations.

