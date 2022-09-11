Asia Cup 2022: Dubai international stadium pitch, weather report for the final between Pakistan-Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday, 11th September in Dubai. In the previous game of the Asia Cup 2022 final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in Dubai on Friday 9th September.

In the previous Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s innings could never quite achieve lift-off, and when the middle overs came, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga put in his first big performance of the tournament, taking 3 for 21.

After his strikes, Pakistan’s horizons contracted substantially, despite the best efforts of Mohammad Nawaz, who seemed to be striking well in the 26 he made off 18 before he was run out. Eventually, Pakistan succumbed to 121.

Sri Lanka was rattled by Pakistan’s pace in the powerplay, slipping to 29 for 3 at one stage. But so modest was the target, they could afford to take it slow. Pathum Nissanka anchored the chase, hitting an unbeaten 55 off 48. Thanks to less substantial but more aggressive innings from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka ambled home with 18 balls and five wickets to spare.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

With no rain interference for this Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 final match on 11th September, Sunday, the weather will be hot. Humidity has played a big factor in the tournament so far, and the trend is expected to continue. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celcius during the daytime and 29 degrees Celcius at night.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International cricket stadium has been a high scoring one in the matches played so far here. The ball is coming onto the bat nicely, and the wicket has a true bounce. The captain who wins the toss will like to bowl first. It gives the team batting second advantage, as they can plan the chase accordingly. The good first innings score here will be 160 plus.