‘No player like…’: Wasim Akram names cricketer who stands out from Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam

Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram has heaped praise on this Indian player, saying he makes batting look so easy.

Iconic Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram has showered praise on India's captain Rohit Sharma, recognizing Sharma's ability to make batting look remarkably effortless. In the World Cup 2023's final group-stage match, Rohit played a pivotal role, contributing a half-century as India dominated the Netherlands and secured a commanding 160-run victory on November 12.

In an exclusive interview with A Sports, Akram underscored that Rohit stands apart in international cricket. He emphasized the seemingly effortless nature of Rohit's batting, noting that Rohit's performance against any opposition or bowling attack appears unparalleled. Rohit's remarkable display in the match against the Netherlands included scoring 61 runs off 54 balls, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes.

"There's no player like Rohit Sharma in international cricket. We talk about Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Babar Azam, but this guy is different. He makes batting look so easy, no matter the opposition or bowling attack," remarked Akram. Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan batter and fellow panelist, concurred with Akram, highlighting Rohit's consistent ability to take on all opposition bowlers. In the ongoing World Cup 2023, Rohit has accumulated 503 runs in nine matches, maintaining an average of 55.88 and a strike rate of 121.49.

"He's the kind of batter who will take on all five opposition bowlers. The batters that Wasim Akram named usually target 3-4 bowlers, but Rohit goes after all five," affirmed Malik.

Rohit's swift half-century against the Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a standout moment. During this inning, he surpassed the previous record held by former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, who had hit 58 sixes in a calendar year. Additionally, Rohit became the ODI World Cup captain with the most sixes, surpassing the record set by former England captain Eoin Morgan in 2019, who had hit 22 sixes.

Maintaining his impressive form throughout the tournament, the Indian captain displayed aggressive batting against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. Both Rohit and Gill exhibited excellent form, propelling India to a total of 91 runs in the first powerplay. Although Rohit reached his half-century in the 14th over, he was later dismissed by Bas de Leede.

India went on to achieve a formidable total of 410 for 4 before restricting the Netherlands to 250 runs in 47.4 overs, securing a convincing 160-run victory. Their upcoming challenge is a semi-final clash against New Zealand on November 15 in Mumbai.