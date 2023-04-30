Mumbai Indians sign T20 World Cup winner for remainder of IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter

The Mumbai Indians have made a strategic move to address their bowling woes by signing England pacer Chris Jordan as a replacement player for the remainder of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Jordan, who played a key role in England's 2022 T20 World Cup team, has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the rest of the season, according to a report by EspnCricinfo. While it is not yet clear who Jordan has replaced, an overseas player is likely to make way for him.

MI has been struggling with injuries to pacers Jhye Richardson and Jasprit Bumrah, who were ruled out of the season before the tournament began. Star English pacer Jofra Archer has played just two games out of the seven so far, and it has emerged that he was forced to travel to Belgium during the tournament for a procedure on his troubled elbow. Jordan's arrival is expected to provide much-needed relief to the team's bowling department, which has conceded 96 and 77 runs in their last two games against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.

Jordan had gone unsold at the 2023 auction at a base price of Rs. 2 crore after being released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the 2022 season. He has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier in his career, with a total of 28 matches in his IPL career, in which he has taken 27 wickets at an economy of 9.32.

MI's season started on a sour note with two back-to-back losses to RCB and CSK. Nevertheless, they bounced back with an impressive winning streak against DC, KKR, and SRH. Unfortunately, their recent form has been lackluster, with two consecutive losses to PBKS and GT.

