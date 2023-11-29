Mohammad Amir declines Pakistan comeback offer, says Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Amir refused to return to play for Pakistan after Mohammad Hafeez personally called him with an offer to make a comeback.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Mohammad Hafeez, the recently appointed director of Pakistan men's cricket, extended an invitation to fast bowler Muhammad Amir to reconsider his retirement and make a comeback to the national team through domestic cricket. However, Amir declined the offer. The talented pacer had previously announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019, followed by a withdrawal from all formats in the subsequent year.

At the time, Amir cited mental stress and taunts as the reasons for his decision. Since then, he has been involved as a pundit and has participated in various T20 leagues.

Hafeez shared insights during a press conference, revealing, "I personally called Mohammad Amir and told him that if he wants to play for Pakistan, he is free to rescind his retirement and reintegrate into the system. Performance in domestic cricket would be the sole criterion for consideration. However, he communicated to me that he had moved on."

During his illustrious 11-year career, Amir amassed a total of 259 international wickets across formats. His contributions include 119 wickets in Tests, 81 in ODIs, and 59 in T20Is. Despite the recent offer from the cricketing authorities, Amir seems resolute in his decision to stay retired from international cricket.