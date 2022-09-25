'IPL teams to Cameron Green..': Wasim Jaffer's Mirzapur inspired meme wins the internet

Cameron Green's fifty prompted a hilarious reaction from Wasim Jaffer

Australia's Cameron Green played like a man possessed as he smashed the fastest fifty ever by any opposition batsman against India in T20I cricket history. Green smashed 52 runs in just 21 balls, bringing up his half-century in mere 19 balls.

After the Australian opener's carnage-filled knock, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme, joking about the interest of IPL teams in Green during the upcoming IPL 2023 auction is reported to be held in mid-December.

Not to forget that Green isn't just a good opener, filling in the shoes of David Warner for the India tour, but he is also a decent bowling option, which would make him a good pick in the auction. That, and the Australian players' domination in IPL as contingent means that surely Green won't have any shortage of suitors.

Sharing a hilarious meme with reference to the popular Indian series Mirzapur, Jaffer won the internet with his humour once again.

Meanwhile, Green's swashbuckling knock was brought to an abrupt halt by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who got rid of the Aussie opener.

He had helped the visitors get off to a good start as Aaron Finch's side had scored 83/3 after 9 overs.