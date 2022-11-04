IPL 2023: After appointing Shikhar Dhawan as captain, Punjab Kings to replace Jonty Rhodes in coaching staff

Jonty Rhodes- File Photo

While the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is taking center stage, the forthcoming mini-auction for the IPL 2023 has begun to make headlines. After yet another disappointing performance in IPL 2022, Punjab Kings are making a number of management changes in the hopes of rejuvenating their team in future seasons.

The franchise began by parting ways with former Indian team head coach Anil Kumble. Shikhar Dhawan was later named the new captain, replacing Mayank Agarwal.

Australian cricketer Trevor Bayliss has taken over as the franchise's head coach, while new reports suggest Brad Haddin and Charl Langeveldt have joined the coaching team.

According to Cricbuzz, South African legend Jonty Rhodes has been replaced, along with others from Anil Kumble's side. Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin will serve as an assistant coach and fielding coach, according to the article. Haddin previously worked with Bayliss at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Charles Langeveldt, a former South African pacer, will also work with Bayliss. He'll put on his bowling coach's hat. Only physio Andrew Leipus has remained with Punjab Kings.

Notably, Kumble was hired head coach prior to the IPL 2020 but was unable to turn around the franchise's woes as Punjab Kings failed to advance past the league round. In 2020 and 2021, KL Rahul captained the team. In 2022, PBKS picked Mayank Agarwal as captain, and they had yet another disappointing season, failing to even qualify for the playoffs.

Mayank's batting performance suffered as a result of his captaincy duties, as he only managed 196 runs in 13 matches. This was his poorest season since taking over the vacant position on a permanent basis in 2020.

Shikhar Dhawan, who will captain PBKS, joined the franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 8.25 crore. PBKS has not competed in a playoff game since 2014. They have only made it through the league stage twice, in 2008 and 2014.

