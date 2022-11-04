'Raina ke time par kya ho gaya tha': Fans slam MS Dhoni following his decision to retain Jadeja in CSK

File Photo

There were speculation about a rift between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai franchise since the all-rounder was ruled out of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of the Chennai franchise ahead of the season's start.

However, due to the team's poor performance in the first part of the competition, MS Dhoni took over as captain, which may not have gone down well with the Indian all-rounder.

The franchise was recently rumored to be attempting to swap Ravindra Jadeja for Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the Delhi franchise.

However, it has now been revealed that they are adamant on keeping Jadeja in the team for the next edition. According to a report by Times of India, Chennai captain MS Dhoni has firmly urged including Ravindra Jadeja in the mix and has made it clear that the Indian all-rounder cannot be replaced.

“He is an extremely crucial member of the team and Dhoni felt Jadeja’s influence cannot be replicated by another player, especially with CSK to play their home games in Chennai,” the report said.

The 2023 Indian Premier League will return to a home-and-away format, with half of the matches taking place at Chennai's home ground. Jadeja's expertise and all-rounder abilities will undoubtedly be key to the team's fortunes in the coming season.

Some, however, were disappointed with MS Dhoni for not giving the same support for Suresh Raina. Notably, Chennai did not submit a single bid for Raina at last year's auction, which disappointed fans.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Why dhoni is taking jadeja decisions?

It's totally upto jadeja whether he wants to stay with csk or not — Cricket troll corner (@adityaraj2kfrek) November 4, 2022

Agar apse beech sesaon me captaincy cheen li gyi beijjt kia fir bhi agar rhna chahte to salaam hai jaddu ki, csk me me kitna bhi loyal ho sab ms hi krnge — Vaibhav (@Tarab16vaibhav) November 4, 2022

Jab baat Suresh Raina ki thi iske muh me dahi jama hua tha — TaNz (@tanzil99) November 4, 2022

To ye to pata hi tha ki koi bhi jadeja ko release nhi karega par kya jadeja man gya hai rhne ke liye November 4, 2022

Kamaal hai na usko captaincy karne deta hai na dusri team m try karne dega.. It's like infy saying kaam hamare yaha hee karna padega.. HR isko relive mat karna — Sumit Gupta (@sumit22gupta) November 4, 2022

