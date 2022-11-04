Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Raina ke time par kya ho gaya tha': Fans slam MS Dhoni following his decision to retain Jadeja in CSK

CSK was recently rumored to be attempting to swap Ravindra Jadeja for Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the Delhi franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

'Raina ke time par kya ho gaya tha': Fans slam MS Dhoni following his decision to retain Jadeja in CSK
File Photo

There were speculation about a rift between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai franchise since the all-rounder was ruled out of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of the Chennai franchise ahead of the season's start.

However, due to the team's poor performance in the first part of the competition, MS Dhoni took over as captain, which may not have gone down well with the Indian all-rounder.

The franchise was recently rumored to be attempting to swap Ravindra Jadeja for Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel with the Delhi franchise.

However, it has now been revealed that they are adamant on keeping Jadeja in the team for the next edition. According to a report by Times of India, Chennai captain MS Dhoni has firmly urged including Ravindra Jadeja in the mix and has made it clear that the Indian all-rounder cannot be replaced.

“He is an extremely crucial member of the team and Dhoni felt Jadeja’s influence cannot be replicated by another player, especially with CSK to play their home games in Chennai,” the report said.

The 2023 Indian Premier League will return to a home-and-away format, with half of the matches taking place at Chennai's home ground. Jadeja's expertise and all-rounder abilities will undoubtedly be key to the team's fortunes in the coming season.

Some, however, were disappointed with MS Dhoni for not giving the same support for Suresh Raina. Notably, Chennai did not submit a single bid for Raina at last year's auction, which disappointed fans.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

READ| 'Kohli lost captaincy but he..': Wasim Akram lauds former India captain for his stellar performance in T20 World Cup

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.