India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Mumbai? Check weather forecast here

Hardik Pandya-led India will meet Australia in their first encounter of the three match ODI series at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. The weather is going to be favourable for cricket lovers. As per the Meteorological Department report it is very unlikely to rain in Mumbai today (March 17). The weather forecast indicates that humidity is expected to be moderate and clouds won't hover around the stadium on the bright sunny day. As the day progresses the temperature is likely to go below 33 degree Celsius.

After making their way into the World Test Championship final after a competitive Test series against Australia, team India is looking forward to a last ODI round before the beginning of the much awaited Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli fans will be hoping for ace cricket to be near Sachin Tendulakar’s record for most centuries in ODIs on the other hand Rohit Sharma will look to find the perfect opening pair for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. When it comes to Australia, the visiting team would wish to take control over the host by giving a tough fight like they did in the third BGT test earlier this month.

Absence of Jasprit Bumrah is obviously a big concern for team India but skipper Hardik Pandya has shown confidence in his bowling unit "Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) hasn't been around for quite some time now. The bowling group has been doing a decent job. They're all experienced now, with the number of games they have played. Having Jassi makes a massive difference but to be very honest, we aren't much bothered because the guys who have taken the role of Jassi, I am quite confident they'll be doing very well. It gives us good confidence.” he said.

Whereas, Australian batting all-rounder Mitchell March said that his team is looking forward to including as many all-rounders as possible for the three match series.

The series is very important for both the teams as this will help them prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup that is scheduled to happen later this year in India