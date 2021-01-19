India squad to be picked for England series on Tuesday, Virat Kohli certain to lead team

The Indian cricket team squad for the upcoming four-Test series against England will be picked on Tuesday and there are reports that the squad will be picked for the first two Tests that will be held in Chennai from February 5 onwards. Various media reports have stated that the Indian cricket team will be heading into the bio-bubble from January 27 as India gears up to play their first home series amidst the coronavirus pandemic. After taking paternity leave for the birth of his child during the Australia series, Virat Kohli is all set to assume the mantle of the Indian cricket team leadership despite Ajinkya Rahane doing a stellar job in Australia.

Virat Kohli's comeback is the only certainty as the Indian cricket team aims to balance their situation of plenty. However, the other confirmation is that Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav will not be available for selection. Shami suffered a fractured arm during the Adelaide Test as he was hit by a bouncer from Pat Cummins. Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari suffered a thumb and hamstring injury during the Sydney Test while Umesh Yadav was ruled out following a calf muscle injury in Melbourne. With the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar doing really well, the depth that the Indian cricket team possesses is massive.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are expected to come back for the series. Ashwin missed the Brisbane Test due to a back injury while Bumrah suffered an abdomen strain. If Bumrah is picked for the series against England, then this will be his first Test match in India, having played all his games in overseas trips. The other notable inclusion could be Ishant Sharma, who missed the series against Australia due to a side strain. Ishant Sharma has been in good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having taken five wickets from four games and looking in fine rhythm.

Big call from selectors

According to a Cricbuzz report, the selectors are expected to meet at 5 PM on Tuesday and there will be a Zoom Call with Virat Kohli. This will be the first major squad selection for the newly formed selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma. Sunil Joshi, Debasis Mohanty, Harvinder Singh, and Abey Kuruvilla will pick the squad along with Chetan Sharma.

This will be the final series in the ICC World Test Championship cycle for both India and England. England is currently on a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka where they have won the first Test in Galle to win in Sri Lanka for the fifth consecutive time. India, on the other hand, will be desperate to win the series in Australia. In case the Test in Brisbane ends in a draw, then India will have to win all four Tests against England if they have to make it to the final at Lord's in June 2021. For England, their chances are dim considering their poor record in India.