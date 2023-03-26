'I am at 99 percent': Gujarat Titans pacer reveals plan about 'special delivery' for IPL 2023

File Photo

Shivam Mavi, the pacer for Gujarat Titans, has been a hot topic in Indian cricket since his U19 days. With the ability to bowl at speeds exceeding 140 kmph and swing the ball away from right-handers, Mavi has been touted as one of the most promising fast bowling prospects in the country. However, despite his potential, Mavi was unable to fully realize his talent during his five seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders, leading to his release.

But Gujarat Titans saw something special in the young India star and were willing to pay big money for him in the Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction. Under the leadership of Ashish Nehra, the team's management spoke highly of Mavi, stating that he would be a key player in their title defense season.

In a recent interview with PTI, Mavi revealed that he has been working on something special ahead of the tournament, something that could surprise the batters.

“I have planned a special delivery for this IPL, will not mention here what it is but hopefully I am able to execute it and then I will talk about it. I am at 99 per cent with it, the work is still in progress," Mavi said ahead of IPL 2023.

When asked about his progress as a player, Mavi shared that he has been diligently honing his batting skills and effectively managing his workload.

“I have focussed a lot on my batting over the last two years, and I have improved a lot as well. I am trying to work as hard as possible to be useful to my team. I have focussed on managing my workload. Since I am able to maintain that, I am playing cricket regularly," Mavi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I have worked on my hitting. I always used to bat well but could not hit those sixes easily. I have worked very hard on that and have got some good returns too. I have also put in a lot of work on my fitness. My glutes and core were weak, but now I am feeling very strong," the pacer concluded.

Mavi's performance in the previous season was lackluster, with only five wickets taken from six matches at an economy of 10.32. However, he made a remarkable comeback in the domestic season, which earned him his debut for India earlier this year. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he proved his mettle by taking 14 wickets in seven matches, securing the 10th position in the list of highest wicket-takers. He continued his impressive form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, where he claimed 10 wickets in seven games.

READ| Viral Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song, wife Anushka Sharma reacts